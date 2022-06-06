Pixel 6 Pro $100 off in first direct US Google Store discount

Compared to past generations, the Pixel 6 Pro has not seen many official discounts. The US Google Store is now discounting the Pixel 6 Pro by $100 to $799 for Father’s Day.

This only applies to the unlocked Pixel 6 Pro with the smaller variant not seeing any discounts today. The 2021 flagship starts at $799 as a result for 128GB, and goes up to $999 for 512GB (in Stormy Black). You can also find this deal on Amazon.

This discount is for Father’s Day (or “Day’s Day” in Google Store parlance), and is the first direct discount stateside. Google previously offered $100 off with financing, while the Fi MVNO has offered deeper discounts for new customers. Meanwhile, there was a £50 discount in the UK back in April.

Save $100 on Pixel 6 Pro (Unlocked). Promotion starts June 6, 2022 at 12am PT and ends June 19, 2022 at 11:59pm PT, while supplies last and subject to availability. Offer available only to US residents aged 18 years or older with US shipping addresses. Purchase must be made on Google Store US. Unless otherwise stated, this offer cannot be combined with other offers. Offer is non-transferable and not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Void where prohibited.

That said, the deal does not yet appear to be live yet at checkout, though you have almost two weeks to take advantage of it.

Meanwhile, other Dad’s Day deals include:

Pixel Buds A-Series: $10 off — $89

Nest Hub Max: $50 off — $179

Nest Wifi router and point: $100 off — $169 | other configs available

Nest Cam (wired): $20 off — $79.99

Nest Cam (battery): $50 off — $129.99 | multiple packs

Nest Cam with floodlight: $80 off — $199.99

Nest Doorbell (wired): $80 off — $149

Nest Learning Thermostat: $50 off — $199

Nest Thermostat: $30 off — $99.99

Chromecast with Google TV: $10 off — $39.99

