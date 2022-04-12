New Google Fi customers that port in can get $399 Pixel 6, $699 6 Pro, or $199 Pixel 5a

After discounting their existing plans last week, the Fi MVNO is doing the same for the entire Made by Google phone lineup, including a $399 Pixel 6.
This offer is for new Fi customers that transfer (port in) their number to the Google MVNO form their current carrier. Officially:
A new Fi customer is someone who has never had Fi service or someone whose last day of Fi service took place more than 180 days before making a purchase with this promotion.
You can get $200 off the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro or a $250 discount on the Pixel 5a. Google is clearly making a way for the Pixel 6a, so last year’s mid-ranger going down to $199 is far from surprising. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 starting at $399 and 6 Pro at $699 is one of the first direct discounts offered.
Here’s what you need to do to qualify for the discount:
- Activate the phone on a new full-service plan (data-only SIMs do not qualify) within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and keep the qualifying phone active on Google Fi for 120 consecutive days.
- You must activate on the same Fi account used to purchase the phone or be a new member of the purchaser’s group plan.
- You must also bring/transfer your number to Fi within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email. Fi-to-Fi number transfers are not eligible.
- The discounted price will automatically apply during checkout. If you do not meet the conditions above, $250 will be charged to your Google Pay account.
Full details are available here, while an end date for Google Fi’s Pixel 5a and 6 discounts are not listed.
