New Google Fi customers that port in can get $399 Pixel 6, $699 6 Pro, or $199 Pixel 5a

After discounting their existing plans last week, the Fi MVNO is doing the same for the entire Made by Google phone lineup, including a $399 Pixel 6.

This offer is for new Fi customers that transfer (port in) their number to the Google MVNO form their current carrier. Officially:

A new Fi customer is someone who has never had Fi service or someone whose last day of Fi service took place more than 180 days before making a purchase with this promotion.

You can get $200 off the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro or a $250 discount on the Pixel 5a. Google is clearly making a way for the Pixel 6a, so last year’s mid-ranger going down to $199 is far from surprising. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 starting at $399 and 6 Pro at $699 is one of the first direct discounts offered.

Here’s what you need to do to qualify for the discount:

Activate the phone on a new full-service plan (data-only SIMs do not qualify) within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and keep the qualifying phone active on Google Fi for 120 consecutive days.

You must activate on the same Fi account used to purchase the phone or be a new member of the purchaser’s group plan.

You must also bring/transfer your number to Fi within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email. Fi-to-Fi number transfers are not eligible.

The discounted price will automatically apply during checkout. If you do not meet the conditions above, $250 will be charged to your Google Pay account.

Full details are available here, while an end date for Google Fi’s Pixel 5a and 6 discounts are not listed.

