Google Store UK spring sale offers £50 off Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, plus more discounts

The Google Store in the UK is offering a number of discounts on devices and accessories including the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro as part of a spring sale event.

Discounts on Google’s latest flagship duo have been available from a number of third-party retailers, but this is one of the first such price adjustments to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro from the official online storefront.

This spring sale is not just limited to Pixel 6 hardware either, as a number of Nest devices, Stadia, and smartphone accessories are receiving discounts. The Pixel Stand 2nd Gen has been discounted for the first time alongside the official Pixel 6 cases.

Google rarely discounts devices and accessories on the official store, so while some offers may not the lowest prices available, some of these deals represent the most substantial price changes in recent weeks.

All deals are now live, with some already available as of April 1. You can see an expanded list of major product discounts in the Google Store spring sale below:

Pixel 6 £549 £599 – £50 off

– £50 off Pixel 6 Pro £799 £849 – £50 off

– £50 off Pixel Buds A-Series £79.99 £99.99 – £20 off

– £20 off Pixel 6 cases £28 £35 – £7 off

– £7 off Pixel 6 Pro cases £28 £35 – £7 off

– £7 off Pixel Stand (2nd gen) £55.20 £69 – £13.80 off

– £13.80 off Chromecast £20 £30 – £10 off

– £10 off Chromecast with Google TV £49.99 £59.99 – £10 off

– £10 off Nest Mini £34 £49 – £15 off

– £15 off Nest Hub £59.99 £89.99 – £30 off Nest Hub Max £179 £219 – £40 off

– £40 off Nest Audio £79.99 £99.99 – £20 off

– £20 off Nest Cam (outdoor/indoor) £159.99 £179.99 – £20 off

– £20 off Nest Cam 2-pack £289.99 £319.99 – £30 off

– £30 off Nest Cam (indoor, wired) £74.99 £89.99 – £15 off

– £15 off Nest Doorbell (battery) £149.99 £179.99 – £30 off

– £30 off Nest Doorbell (wired) £179 £229 – £50 off

– £50 off Nest Wifi router £119 £149 – £30 off

– £30 off Nest Wifi router and point £199 £239 – £40 off

– £40 off Google Wifi 1-pack £59.99 £89.99 – £30 off

– £30 off Google Wifi 3-pack £149.99 £189.99 – £40 off

All deals are now live on the Google Store UK and will end on April 19 at 23:59 BST.

