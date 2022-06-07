Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 handsets hit second-best prices, Chromecast with Google TV $40, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by the second-best prices to date on Samsung Galaxy S22 handsets. That’s alongside the Chromecast with Google TV with Chromecast at $40 and a rare chance to save on the Sonos Roam portable AirPlay 2 speaker at $143. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S22 handsets fall to second-best prices

Following up a chance to save on the flagship foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3, Amazon is now discounting all three of Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 series smartphones. The headliner this time around is the unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB for $1,000. While you’d normally pay $1,200, this amounts to the second-best price yet at within $50 of the all-time low we’ve only seen once before.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

Chromecast with Google TV sees 20% price cut down to 2022 low of $40

Several retailers are now offering the Google Chromecast with Google TV for $40, including Adorama, Best Buy, and Walmart. Normally fetching $50, this is only the third discount of the year while matching the 2022 low at 20% off and coming within $1 of the holiday mention from December.

Google’s latest streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback of all your favorite content, be it from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

Sonos Roam portable AirPlay 2 speaker sees rare discount to $143

Following the ongoing certified refurbished sale, Adorama is now offering the Sonos Roam Portable Smart Speaker for $143. Normally fetching $179, this is a new all-time low at 20% off while marking one of the first overall discounts in new condition period.

Delivering many of the usual Sonos perks in the brand’s most compact and portable offering yet, the Roam speaker arrives with a battery-powered and IP67 waterproof design that can serenade you for 10 hours at a time. Its small footprint can still dish out rich sound complete with Trueplay for adjusting playback to your space. There’s also both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to access its onboard Alexa and Google integration. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect, as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Monolith M1000ANC review: Monoprice’s high-end Bluetooth headphones are still affordable [Video]

Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: A solid gaming keyboard packed with features [Video]

SpyderX Elite: Calibrating the color of my budget ultrawide monitor [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: