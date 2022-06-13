Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 $150 off, Google Wifi Mesh routers from $72, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with a $150 discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. That’s alongside Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh routers from $72 and the Bose Headphones 700 starting at $259. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sees $150 discount

Over the weekend we got an updated look at how the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 will stack up, and now to start the week Amazon is rolling out discounts on its counterpart that is actually shipping. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 5G starts at $850 for the 128GB model. Down from $1,000, this is matching the best price of the year, is only the second discount in 2022, and the lowest outside of a short-lived discount in December. The 256GB model is also down to $895 from its usual $1,050 price tag.

Arriving as the latest iteration in Samsung’s lineup of folding smartphones, its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sports a horizontal hinge that lets you unfurl the 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen like an old school flip phone. Its Snapdragon 888 powers the experience and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the outside, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED that sits beside the dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh routers start at $72

B&H currently offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $150. At $21 under our previous mention, you’re looking at a $50 discount from the usual $200 price tag as well as the best discount of the year. Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home.

On the more affordable side of things, we’re also tracking one of the best prices yet on the single node Google Wifi package. Now sitting at $72, is $13 below our previous mention and a great option to consider for those who need less coverage. While the value might not be quite as good, there’s a steeper discount attached from the usual $100 going rate as well as the same 1.2Gb/s speeds and much of the same features noted above at a more entry-level price point. The only real downsides are that you’re stepping down to 1,500-square feet of coverage and a pair of Ethernet ports.

Enjoy best-in-class ANC with Bose Headphones 700 from $259

Amazon now offers the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $329 in several styles. Normally selling for $399, today’s offer is matching the lowest price of the year at $70 off, as well as our previous mention from back in April. Those who don’t mind going with an officially refurbished model courtesy of Bose can drop the price down to $259.

In either case, Bose Headphones 700 deliver one of the best distraction-free listening experiences on the market with 11 levels of active noise cancellation at the center of the experience. Alongside 20-hour battery life, you’ll have the option of both Bluetooth and wired listening options to round out the package with onboard Alexa and Assistant control. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

