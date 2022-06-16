Sources: Google working on extensive collection of Pixel Watch bands and straps 

The Pixel Watch was officially teased at I/O 2022, and we’ve since published details on the processor and battery in recent weeks. 9to5Google can now report on Google’s plans for a rather extensive collection of Pixel Watch bands.

Google’s first wearable features a proprietary band system that’s meant to allow for easier swapping. The connection mechanism on the watch side is pretty significant, compared to other devices, and not a simple snap-in. It involves inserting them at a tilt and then sliding, if not clicking, into place. A brief video of the sequence was shared during the unveiling, and it remains to be seen how it works in practice.

At the event, the Pixel Watch was shown off with one type of band in a handful of colors. It looks to be made of a soft-touch silicone and works exactly like Fitbit’s Infinity Bands where there are two loops and a peg. The additional loop, compared to the Apple Watch Sport Bands, means it’s slightly harder for everything to come undone without you noticing. This is the main band and will be included with the Pixel Watch out of the box.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Google is readying at least seven bands for the Pixel Watch, including the default option already shown off last month. Not all of the designs might make it to launch, and we’re not sure whether they’re all Made by Google accessories.

Pixel watch bands in development

Starting at the high-end, Google is working on a Milanese-style band for the Pixel Watch that features a woven stainless steel mesh. The clasp – how the band closes – is magnetic, just like the Apple Watch. This strap will visually match the three available Pixel Watch case colors: silver, black, and gold.

There’s also work on a link bracelet, which are the solid metal bands often seen on Rolex and Omega watches. Each link (rectangular piece of metal) connects to the piece after and before it. Depending on the production process, these can get very pricey, with Apple’s version starting at $349 and featuring a novel mechanism for resizing that just requires a button press instead of needing to push out pins. Fossil charges around $50 for some of its link bands.

Apple Watch Milanese Loop | Link Bracelet

Both of these styles will push the Pixel Watch, which is only available in a stainless steel case, into more premium markets. This will be aided by two types of leather bands that are distinguished by style and lighter or darker shades.

At the more affordable end of the spectrum are fabric and stretch bands. The latter style owes its popularity to the Apple Watch’s Braided Solo Loop and is a single piece. The fabric bands are more conventional in both material and clasp mechanism.

Apple Watch Braided Solo Loop | Fitbit Woven Band

To recap, we’re aware of Google’s work on seven watch bands for the Pixel Watch. It’s unclear whether they will all launch or when, but having as many style options as possible out of the gate is key for any wearable. The Pixel Watch in particular has a custom connector that might impact the availability of third-party options.

