Sources: Pixel Watch boosts Exynos 9110 with co-processor, most RAM Wear OS has ever seen

Since our report on Friday about how the Pixel Watch will be using Samsung’s Exynos 9110, 9to5Google has learned more details about what specs are powering Google’s upcoming wearable and the health capabilities it will offer.

A second source has confirmed the use of Samsung’s Exynos 9110 on the Pixel Watch. Additionally, it will be paired with a co-processor that presumably works to offload various tasks away from the main CPU. It remains to be seen whether Tensor branding will appear for the Pixel Watch given this component addition.

For reference, on the Snapdragon Wear 4100+, Qualcomm has an “ultra-low power” QCC1110 co-processor that supports up to 64K colors on the always-on display (AOD), offloading of more sensors and other always-on experiences. This translates into capabilities like “continuous heart rate monitoring and sleep for health and wellness, faster tilt-to-wake responsiveness, step counting, alarms, timers, and haptics.” It seems entirely likely that the Pixel Watch will use its co-processor in a similar way, though we cannot confirm that at this time.

Similarly, we can confirm a previous report that said the Pixel Watch would have 32GB of storage. That’s double anything available on the Wear OS market today and raises questions about how it will be leveraged. Downloading songs from YouTube Music and Spotify for offline playback is the most obvious use case and matches the capacity of the latest Apple Watch.

Meanwhile, we’ve also seen evidence that Google’s wearable will have more RAM than any existing smartwatch today. The Galaxy Watch 4 has 1.5GB of RAM, but the Pixel Watch should slightly surpass that total. Historically, more RAM has resolved a lot of Wear OS performance issues.

Elsewhere, we can confirm some of the Pixel Watch’s health and fitness specs, which we first pointed out are visibly identical to the sensors found on the Fitbit Luxe and Charge 5 (seen above). As you’d expect, there is a heart rate sensor and hardware that supports SpO2 (blood oxygen) and ECG (electrocardiogram) readings.

More on Pixel Watch:

Ben Schoon and Kyle Bradshaw contributed to this post

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: