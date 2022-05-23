MediaTek Dimensity 1050 is the company’s first chip with mmWave 5G

MediaTek was once known for being the go-to choice for super-cheap Android phones, but the company has been changing that reputation in recent years. This week, MediaTek is announcing the Dimensirty 1050, its first chip with mmWave 5G, as well as some other chips.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 is a chip for the mid-range market, built on a 6nm process by TSMC. The chip is made up of two Cortex-A78 cores at 2.5GHz and six Cortext A55 cores. It has a Mali G610 MC3 GPU and can handle a 144Hz display at FHD+, as well as UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 memory. It also has a trimmed down version of the imaging hardware from MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000 chip.

The big stand-out feature for this chip in particular, though, is support for mmWave 5G. This faster version of 5G is a big deal for US carriers, and MediaTek’s support of mmWave makes phones running the company’s chips a bit more attractive to those carriers. The chip specifically supports the n257, n258, n260, and n261 bands.

On the other side of the spectrum, MediaTek is also launching a new 4G-only chip in its Dimensity 930. This chip has a slimmed-down version of the octa-core layout the 1050 is using, but with a different GPU and no mmWave support. It also cuts off display support at 120Hz FHD+.

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 5G chip with mmWave + Sub-6GHz

MediaTek says these new chips will arrive starting later this year, with Dimensity 930 showing up during Q2 2022, and the Dimensity 1050 with its mmWave 5G arriving in Q3 2022.

