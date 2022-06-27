Android 13 Beta 3.3 rolls out to Pixel with Wi-Fi and other connectivity fixes, more

Google this morning surprisingly released Android 13 Beta 3.3 for Pixel phones almost two weeks after the last release, which was already rather sizable, for a continuation of the patch-heavy cycle.

Android 13 Beta 3.3 again “includes the latest stability and performance improvements and the following bug fixes.” A trio of the patches are somewhat related to connectivity:

Fixed an issue where devices couldn’t connect to a WiFi network even when the network was available and the signal strength was good.

Fixed an issue with BluetoothManagerService that led to slow performance and cold starts for apps.

Fixed an issue with the Connectivity Thermal Power Manager that caused slow UI rendering, unresponsiveness in apps, and poor battery performance in some cases.

The other problems are related to the UI/UX and general device performance:

Fixed an issue with the Pixel launcher where if the Always show Keyboard option was enabled for the app drawer, then when the user closed the app drawer and opened an app folder on the Home screen, the keyboard was erroneously shown as well.

Fixed an issue where in some cases, such as gesturing to go back, the system UI crashed.

Fixed an issue where in some cases after a device was plugged in to charge (for example, overnight), the device would become unresponsive until it was rebooted.

Fixed a kernel issue with lib/list_debug.c that caused a kernel panic for some devices.

Factory images for Android 13 Beta 3.3 build TPB3.220617.002 (versus TPB3.220610.004 previously) are available now. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 13.

