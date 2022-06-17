Here’s everything new in Android 13 Beta 3.2 [Gallery]

For a patch, Android 13 Beta 3.2 contains many more changes than expected and we’re diving into everything new as a result.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 13 Beta 3.2’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Beta 3.1 screenshots appear on the left and Beta 3.2 at the right.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 13 Developer Preview 1, DP2, Beta 1, Beta 2, and Beta 3.

Tweaked Pixel Tips layout: More prominent highlights

Beta 3.1 Beta 3.2 Beta 3.2

Tweaks to Clipboard

Sharing is now done via the bottom-left corner overlay.

The share button is no longer in the full-screen editor. After making any edits and tapping “Done,” you’re taken back to the previous screen with the corner overlay still visible.

Beta 3.1 Beta 3.1 Beta 3.2 Beta 3.2

Pixel Launcher: ‘Always show keyboard’ in app drawer

