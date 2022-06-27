Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G $550 off, Pixel 6 Pro all-time low, Google Nest Wifi $119, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at $550 off. That’s alongside Pixel 6 Pro and its Google Tensor chip at $780 and the company’s Nest Wifi packages on sale from $119. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is finally more affordable with $550 discount

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB for $1,250. Normally selling for $1,800, today’s offer amounts to $550 in savings and a new all-time low at $50 under our previous discount. The elevated 512GB model is also $550 off and now sitting at $1,350. If you’d been waiting for a chance to finally bring home a flagship folding smartphone, today’s markdown makes the package a bit more affordable following the latest batch of rumors on what to expect from a predecessor.

Even so, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G delivers all of the flagship features you’d expect centered around a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside of the folding form-factor, with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Then there’s the Snapdragon 888 SoC which pairs with 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Pixel 6 Pro and its Google Tensor chip drop to new all-time low

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro for $780 in all three colors. Down from the usual $899 price tag, this is a new all-time low at $119 off. Today’s offer is still one of the first unlocked discounts overall and beats our previous mention by $11.

Google’s latest flagship smartphone arrives with the company’s new Tensor chipset for the first time and comes backed by other compelling specs, too. Pixel 6 Pro then sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display which is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM, as well as all-day battery life. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back, and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight and then head below for more.

Google Nest Wifi Router systems all fall to Amazon lows from $119

Amazon now discounts the Google Nest Wifi Router with two Points to $199. Down from its usual $349 price tag, this is a new all-time low at $50 under our previous mention. You’re also looking at $150 in savings, as well. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space thanks to the 3-node setup with support for up to 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. Alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

If the lead package isn’t quite what you’re looking for in terms of coverage for your home, a pair of other Google Nest Wifi systems are also on sale right now. Both sitting at either new all-time lows or matching the best prices yet, these are just as notable markdowns as the lead deal with much of the same features attached. Right now, the Nest Router 2-pack is sitting at $163, down from $299 and marking a new low. Then there’s a single router for $119, down from the $169 you’d normally pay. Both of these can turn into Assistant speakers, but have less range than the lead discount.

