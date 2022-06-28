Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 hits $587, Chromecast with Google TV at $40, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, with discounts on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 leading the way from $587. That’s alongside the latest Chromecast with Google TV down to $40 and an Amazon PNY storage sale from $16. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 now starts at $587

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi 128GB for $587. Normally fetching $700, today’s marks a new all-time low at $8 under our previous mention. You’ll also find the elevated 256GB model on sale and now sitting at $649 from its usual $780 price tag in order to deliver the best price to date at $20 under our previous mention.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8 arrives centered around an 11-inch dynamic LCD and comes powered by the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Backed by up to 256GB of storage, a microSD card slot lets you expand the memory pool up to 1TB to complement the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and DeX integration. Dive into our first impressions hands-on coverage for a better idea of what to expect.

Chromecast with Google TV down to $40

Amazon now offers the Chromecast with Google TV for $40. Other retailers like Adorama, Best Buy, and Walmart are also getting in on the savings. Down from $50, today’s offer is matching the best price of the year while marking only the third discount of 2022 so far. It comes within $1 of the all-time set over the holidays and is the best price otherwise. Google’s latest streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback and support for all of your favorite content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch in one hub. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Amazon PNY memory deals start at $16

Amazon has now kicked off a PNY memory sale featuring its 128GB Elite-X Class 10 microSDXC card for $18. Regularly $25 at Walmart and typically going for $23 for the last year or more, this is a new Amazon 2022 low and the best price we have tracked since 2020.

It might not be the latest and greatest, but it still delivers an affordable way to bring some quick and easy memory storage to your Switch, Android device, drone setup, camera rig, and more. Features include a 100MB/s read speed, “V30 performance for recording of 4K Ultra HD videos,” and the ability to run apps on your smartphone or tablet, and an included SD adapter. Shop additional PNY price drops right here.

