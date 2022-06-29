Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic from $190, Govee Assistant lights, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic models starting at $190. That’s alongside Govee’s new modular Glide Tri Smart Light Panels at $160 and a drop on Samsung’s latest 15W Wireless Charger Duo for $62. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic starting at $190

Today only, Woot offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $200. Normally fetching $280, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings, undercuts the competing Amazon price cut by $50, and marks the best price in over two months. The 40mm style is also on sale for $190, down from $250.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives centered around Wear OS to deliver the company’s latest fitness tracking experience. Backed by 40-hour battery life, there’s a familiar rotating bezel design that pairs with an array of new internal sensors. The new BioActive sensor can monitor optical heart rate data alongside electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance, while the Body Composition feature keeps tabs on muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing.

Today’s sale at Woot is also discounting the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm version. Now on sale for $290, you’d typically pay $350 with today’s offer marking the best price in a few months at $60 off. Rocking all of the same features as the lead deal, the differences on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic come down to appearances, as you’ll find a more premium and stylish stainless steel case. Otherwise, it’ll monitor workouts and your overall health just the same.

Customize Govee’s new modular Glide Tri Smart Light Panels at $160

Govee’s official Amazon storefront now offers its just-released Glide Tri Smart Light Panels for $160. Normally fetching $200, this is marking only the second discount since launching earlier this spring at $40 off. This is also the second-best price yet at within $10 of the low.

Packed into a modular form factor, the new Govee Glide Tri lights can be rearranged into a variety of designs to a Nanoleaf-inspired build. Each of the 10 included panels feature multi-zone color lighting for unique fade effects across the lights and different set lighting modes. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant out of the box thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, these are an eye-catching way to add some color into your smart home.

Samsung’s latest 15W Wireless Charger Duo streamlines your nightstand

Amazon now offers the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo for $62. Down from $90, this is one of the first overall discounts to date and also a new all-time low of $28 off. Today’s offer is also beating our previous mention by $15, as well.

Samsung’s latest addition to its stable of first-party chargers just dropped back in February and arrives as a refreshed Wireless Charger Duo. Packed into a new design, there’s 15W Qi refueling capabilities alongside a secondary 5W pad. Samsung also rounds out the nightstand or desk upgrade by including one of its official 25W USB-C power adapters.

