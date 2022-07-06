Ubisoft is bringing ‘The Division’ to Android and iOS with free-to-play ‘Resurgence’ coming soon

Mobile games continue to improve in quality every year, and now Ubisoft is bringing its popular shooter series The Division to Android and iOS with the upcoming title “Resurgence.”

While the game has not set a formal release date just yet, The Division Resurgence is coming to mobile devices “soon” as an expansion of Ubisoft’s acclaimed series.

The Division Resurgence takes place in New York City, with an open-world storyline that relates back to the stories told in Division 1 and 2.

The Division Resurgence is a free-to-play third-person shooter RPG that features a whole new and independent campaign from Tom Clancy’s The Division 1 and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, offering a new perspective on key story events. It takes place in a contemporary post-crisis America where a virus outbreak has created chaos and the collapse of the government. As an agent of the “Strategic Homeland Division” your mission is to restore peace, to protect civilians against hostile factions, and to help them build a better future.​

The game features touch controls with a third-person perspective on the action. There are solo and co-op modes with customizable weapons and gear, as well as the ability to upgrade characters as you progress.

Players interested in trying out the title can play on both Android and iOS for free, with a closed alpha test coming soon. Ubisoft is looking for early testers now, and you can register to get in on the fun through the publisher’s website.

Ubisoft is also working to bring its popular Rainbox Six series to mobile, with an upcoming title announced back in April, but also with no set release date.

More on Gaming:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: