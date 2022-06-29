Google Stadia picks up over a dozen more free game trials including Outriders: Worldslayer

Ben Schoon

- Jun. 29th 2022 7:40 am PT

google stadia controller
1

After opening up an easy way for developers to provide free game demos on the platform, Stadia is being flooded with options, with more than a dozen more new trials going live over the past day.

Google Stadia’s library of free game demos has expanded in a big way for the second time in less than a week. More than a dozen new demos are now live on Stadia, most notably including Outriders and its new Worldslayer expansion.

The latest expansion was first spotted on Reddit, bringing another 14 new games into Stadia’s growing list of free trials. Demo lengths range from 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the title.

The full list of new additions includes:

This latest batch also, notably, includes a new My Little Pony game, which was just released onto Stadia this week.

Stadia is adding this new round of free demos just five days after the platform added 35 new trials, as we covered. As it stands today, Stadia has nearly 100 games available with a free trial, thanks in large part to the fact that developers don’t have to do any additional work to offer a free trial of their game on Stadia.

More on Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Stadia

Stadia

Stadia is a streaming service that leverages Google’s cloud to deliver AAA games online.

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones