Android 13 Beta 4 feedback survey now open for Pixel owners

With the launch of Android 13 Beta 4 last week, Google said the “official release is next” but before that Pixel owners can leave feedback on what should be the last survey.

Please only fill out this survey if your device is running Beta 4 (TPB4.220624.005). You can verify this by going to Settings>About Phone.

As always, this Android 13 Beta 4 survey starts by having users confirm their phone and what version it’s running. You’re next asked to rate how satisfied you are across the following areas: stability, performance, battery, device temperature, camera, Bluetooth, call quality, messaging, WiFi connectivity, data connectivity, app experience, authentication (face/fingerprint), and charging (wired charging, wireless charging).

This is followed by a feedback survey question on whether you’d recommend Android 13 Beta 4 in its “current state” to others and “how satisfied are you overall with the software experience on this version of Android” from one to five, as well as how it compares to the last preview.

You’re asked to select a “top issue area,” with audio experience (audio quality, device vibration) and system user interface (issues with notifications, quick settings, home screen, gesture navigation) also listed.

Depending on that choice, you’re able to provide more details on the problem and note how it impacts the overall experience. An “additional feedback on your experience” field closes the survey.

