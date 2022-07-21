Google giving Pixel Superfans $20 off Pixel Buds Pro 

With the Pixel Buds Pro going on pre-order today, members of the Pixel Superfans program are getting $20 off the $199.99 headphones when purchasing from the Google Store.

Pixel Superfans were emailed a code this morning after the Google Store and other retailers went live with the Pixel 6a and Buds Pro in the US. It’s aimed at the pre-order period, but available until July 31. The headphones, like the phone, are expected to hit retail on Thursday, July 28.

In the email, Google is primarily highlighting active noise cancellation (ANC) for this US offer.

To redeem your promotional code, visit store.google.com, add the desired item(s) to your cart, enter the promotional code during checkout to receive $20 off discount for purchase of Pixel Buds Pro on Google Store. $20 off will be applied at checkout. Promotional code must be redeemed by July 31st, 2022 11:59pm PT or it will expire. Promotional codes may be redeemed only on Google Store for eligible items as allowed by applicable laws. Unless otherwise stated, this offer cannot be combined with other offers.

Just before the Pixel 6 last year, Google allowed people to ask to join the Pixel Superfans community program. More invites were sent out a few months later, as people were invited to a virtual Pixel 6 and 6 Pro event. Others got socks and Google Tensors stickers, while a coloring book was the highlight in January.

The sign-up process for Pixel Superfans is still open here.

