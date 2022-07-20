Pixel 6a (with free Buds A-Series) and Pixel Buds Pro pre-orders open in Europe, Asia

The Pixel 6a is now available to pre-order in Europe, and it comes with a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series. Pixel Buds Pro is also now available for pre-order ahead of next week.

Google announced at I/O 2022 that both products would be available to pre-order on July 21 with shipping and retail availability set for a week later. As of midnight, the Google Store is taking pre-orders of phones and earbuds in:

For the six European countries above, all three colors – Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage – are offered, while the Pixel 6a costs either €459 or £399. Pixel Buds Pro is available in Coral, Fog, Charcoal, or Lemongrass for €219 or £179.

The A-Series headphones are automatically included when purchasing from the Google Store or Amazon, but other retailers (like carriers) involve a redemption process that kicks off next month. You have until August 1 (or July 27 in some countries) to purchase the Pixel 6a and take advantage of this offer.

Update: Pre-orders are now open in Asia-Pacific:

