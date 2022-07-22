Deals: TicWatch Pro 3 hits $210, Anker PowerExtend power strips from $17, more

All of today’s best deals include the TicWatch Pro 3 Smartwatch dropping to $210 at Amazon. That’s alongside Anker PowerExtend power strips from $17 and the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones at $279. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

TicWatch Pro 3 Smartwatch drops to $210 at Amazon

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront is now offering its TicWatch Pro 3 Smartwatch for $210. Offering one of the best discounts to date, today’s $90 price cut arrives from the usual $300 going rate in order to beat our previous mention by $15.

Slated to receive Wear OS 3 support in the near future, the TicWatch 3 Pro packs a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and 72-hour battery life. Alongside displaying notifications from your smartphone, it can also track a variety of health and fitness stats including sleep as well as heart rate, and now new additions like blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more. You can also get a better look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

Anker PowerExtend power strips with USB-C and more starting at $17

Following up all of its discounted smartphone essentials from earlier in the week, Anker is back via its official Amazon storefront to markdown a selection of its PowerExtend power strips and surge protectors. This time around, our favorite is the Anker PowerExtend USB-C Capsule at $56. Normally fetching $70, this comes within $1 of the 2022 low and is the second-best price of the year. Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule cleans up your charging station with a variety of ways to refuel or power devices. On the back, there are three full-sized AC outlets which are joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots on the front and a 45W USB-C port. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review.

Bose QuietComfort 45 deliver best-in-class ANC

Amazon now offers the all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $279 in two styles. Down from $329, today’s offer is delivering a match of the second-best price to date at $50 off. These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match.

First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you three hours of usage in a pinch.

