Galaxy Watch 5 Pro tipped to be one of the only Wear OS watches with 3-day battery life

One of the biggest problems with Wear OS smartwatches has always been battery life, but it seems the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is going to make a big effort to avoid that problem, with claims of three-day endurance being thrown around.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 series is roughly a month away from hitting our wrists, and while it appears to be a minor upgrade overall, the “Pro” model seems quite exciting.

Ice Universe claims on Twitter that Samsung is set to achieve around three-day battery life on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

That’s a number virtually unheard of in the Wear OS world.

Most Wear OS smartwatches are lucky to last more than 24 hours, though there have been some exceptions. The only other watch in recent memory that manages to consistently hit anything close to that is the Suunto 7, a fitness-focused watch that’s also huge. Mobvoi’s Ticwatch Pro series also often hits around two days of battery life thanks to its dual-layer display with a low-power layer.

But with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, it seems this three-day battery life is coming directly from the battery size.

We’ve heard a couple of times that the battery in the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be in the realm of 600 mAh – specifically, 572 mAh. That’s a nearly 60% increase over existing Galaxy Watch models running Wear OS, and surely capable of delivering this three-day endurance.

As for what else the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro brings to the table, much of it is still shrouded in mystery.

The design looks to be similar to the Galaxy Watch 4 series based on recent leaks, though with a bezel that’s lifted slightly above the display. The rotating bezel from Samsung’s “Classic” design is also gone this year. Under the hood, we’re expecting a package largely similar to last year, aside from increased batteries on all models.

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 series alongside its new foldables on August 10, as the company confirmed this week.

