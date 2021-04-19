Despite having Google Fit on board, health tracking is currently one of the biggest weaknesses of Google’s Wear OS platform. The Suunto 7, however, uses its own apps to build on top of Wear OS in this area, and in a coming update, the watch will be getting even better at health and sleep tracking.

Set to roll out on April 19, the next update for Suunto 7 will bring “new features and performance improvements” to the Wear OS device.

Update 4/19: As promised, this update is rolling out now as a staged rollout. Only 10% of Suunto 7 owners will see the OTA today with 100% rollout by Thursday. Notably, some users on Reddit say that the “check for updates” button in the Wear OS settings menu seems to work.

DCRainMaker went hands-on with the update this week, offering a better look at what’s new. Apparently, the update delivers three new sleep/health tiles to the Suunto 7.

Most notably, these include some additional health tracking features. First, the Suunto 7 will add sleep tracking both for the duration of sleep and the different stages of sleep, too. The Suunto app will also be able to show a 24-hour graph of your heart rate history as well as showing how sleep, activity, and stress affect your “Body Resources” throughout the day.

New Features: Sleep (duration and stages)

Body resources (see how sleep, daily activity, and stress affect your body resources throughout the day)

Daily heart rate (quickly check your current heart rate and follow a 24 hour heart rate graph to see how your heart rate changes throughout the day when you are active and when you rest)

Turn-by-turn navigation alerts powered by komoot (Not available in China)

Alongside health and sleep updates, this coming Suunto 7 update will also add turn-by-turn navigation directions powered by “komoot.”

Notably, software isn’t the only new thing coming to Suunto 7. A special “Titanium Edition” of the watch is also coming soon and already listed on Amazon.

