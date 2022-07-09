Samsung confirms Galaxy Watch 5 model numbers on its own website

We’re still about a month away from the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, the next Wear OS flagship, and the leaks are really starting to flow for the lineup. Tonight, Samsung’s own website has confirmed the model numbers of the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Highlighted by Roland Quandt on Twitter, Samsung posted early listings for all three versions of the Galaxy Watch 5, including the Pro model, on its international websites (in Belgium, Denmark, and Norway). This includes the presumed 40mm and 44mm sizes, as well as the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Unfortunately, these early listings are devoid of any new information – although they do at least confirm the model numbers of these upcoming smartwatches.

  • Galaxy Watch 5 40mm – SM-R905F
  • Galaxy Watch 5 44mm – SM-R915F
  • Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm – SM-925F

Of course, these model numbers will differ depending on the model. These appear to be LTE variants, as the Bluetooth versions of the Galaxy Watch 4 series carried a model number format ending in “0” (SM-R880, for example).

Interestingly, this finally pushes Samsung past the “SM-R8–” pattern that’s been in place since 2018’s Galaxy Watch series. But that does make sense, given the Galaxy Watch 4 series was topping out that number format with the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4, known as SM-R890.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 series in mid-August, with the smartwatch rumored to see a minor price increase compared to last year’s models. We also got our first look at the design of the series in a recent leak, suggesting minor overall changes and adding further confirmation that the “Classic” branding with the rotating bezel is going away.

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
