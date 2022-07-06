Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro leak out in official renders [Gallery]

After previous branding, price, size, and color leaks, we now have our first look at Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro thanks to what should be official renders.

Evan Blass on 91mobiles this evening leaked the next-generation Galaxy Watch devices as “high-resolution, 3D ‘turntable’ renders.” It starts with the Galaxy Watch 5 – which is codenamed “Heart” – and mostly unchanged from the smaller Watch 4 released last year.

We see that it’s 44mm from the ring of text on the underside, but Blass says a similar size – presumably 40mm – will also be available. It will be offered in a “more expansive color palette than the Pro lineup” and we have a look at what should be standard Graphite and Silver, as well as a pale blue Sapphire. Pink Gold in the smaller size should also be offered, according to a previous Galxay Watch 5 leak.

Both models are using “Sapphire Crystal” instead of Gorilla Glass DX and will be available in LTE variants. Other shared specs include GPS and 5ATM water resistance. Today’s report says they run One UI Watch 4.5 based on wearOS 3.5, though it remains to be seen whether that update will hit existing devices first.

Galaxy Watch 5 in Sapphire

While the regular Watch 5 looks identical to last year’s model, the Watch 5 Pro – as rumored – drops the Rotating Bezel for what Samsung current calls a “Digital Bezel.” However, the bezel is not flat but rather curved inward for what presumably should hopefully be better finger placement and accuracy.

Codenamed “Project X,” it will be available in black or gray titanium in only the 45mm size instead of 46mm (and 44mm). It’s definitely thicker than 2022’s smaller size and looks to be using a different clasp system instead of the usual pin buckle (as seen on Watch 4/5).

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in Gray

Watch 5 Pro in Black

More on Galaxy Watch 5:

