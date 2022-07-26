Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets its fifth beta for One UI 4.5 and Wear OS 3.5

Samsung has been preparing the next big update for its Galaxy Watch 4 series for over a month now, and the company continues to deliver on new beta updates in the lead-up to the release of One UI 4.5. This week, Samsung has released the fifth beta update for the Galaxy Watch 4.

Rolling out now to those enrolled in the beta program, the fifth beta update for the Galaxy Watch 4 series is much like the one before, incremental and focused on squashing bugs. The update carries the version number ZVG7 and also comes with an update to the Galaxy Watch 4 manager companion plugin to version 2.2.11.220718.

Reports on Reddit, as well as from our own Max Weinbach, confirm the rollout is taking place widely at this point.

Samsung details what’s new as follows:

Bugs that have been fixed Stabilized watchface function

Fixed the issue that downloaded watchface is not recovered

Fixed the permission issue of clock and weather complication in digital dashboard

Fixed forced close issue when a challenge is completed after setting together complication

Improved SGG watchface stability

Fixed the compatibility issue of bubble view in Line app

Improved the problem that the display is on slowly at wrist up during cycle exercise

Improved battery charging function

Stabilized the power consumption

Improved the correctness of Compass app

Other improvements are applied Watch4 Manager 2.2.11.220718 for Beta has been newly released. Please update to the latest version through Watch plugin download button in the Beta registration notice.

All in all, there aren’t many major changes in this update, but it continues to push One UI 4.5, which is built on top of Wear OS 3.5, towards its final release which should be right around the corner at this point.

