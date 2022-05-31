Samsung’s Wear OS switch boosts market share to over 10%, as Fitbit shrinks

Kyle Bradshaw

- May. 31st 2022 8:52 am PT

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
0

According to the latest data on wearables, Samsung’s market share has grown significantly since switching the Galaxy watch series to Wear OS. Meanwhile, Fitbit has seen a dip since being acquired by Google.

Last year, Samsung and Google announced their collaboration on Wear OS 3, creating a platform with the best elements of the Android based platform and Tizen. As part of that effort, Samsung used Wear OS 3 instead of Tizen to build its most recent smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. In fact, Samsung is so far the only wearables maker with a Wear OS 3 device on the market.

In a new report from Counterpoint Research, this change from Tizen to Wear OS seems to have paid off for the company, putting Samsung firmly into second place in terms of market share for Q1 2022. Compared to its 7.8% share last year, Samsung wearables accounted for 10.1% of global shipments, while Apple maintained its lead with 36.1%. Notably, Samsung is the only Wear OS device maker to break into the report’s top 8.

Down the line from there, we find companies like Huawei and Xiaomi maintaining their dominance with affordable wearables. On the whole, Counterpoint says wearables saw significant growth this year compared to last year, with an increase of about 13%.

Meanwhile, where Fitbit had seen a solid 4.1% of sales this same period last year, the Google acquisition saw a much smaller 2.7% market share for Q1 2022. That said, Fitbit didn’t release any new devices in the Sense or Versa lines last year, making for a quiet year for the fitness brand.

With any luck, things should be looking up for Fitbit in the near future, between an integration with the Pixel Watch this fall and early signs of a Sense 2 and Versa 4 on the horizon. Fitbit has also previously announced its intentions to create a Wear OS powered device.

More on wearables:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is designed to run on watches. It's based on a modified version of Android, designed by Google, and used on many third-party smartwatches.
Fitbit Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

About the Author

Kyle Bradshaw

Kyle is an author and researcher for 9to5Google, with special interests in Made by Google products, Fuchsia, and Stadia.

Got a tip or want to chat? Twitter or Email. Kyle@9to5mac.com

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Best Chromebooks

Best Chromebooks
Nest Wifi review

Nest Wifi review