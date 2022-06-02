Galaxy Watch 4 beta changelog: New notification & keyboard features on top of Wear OS 3.5

Abner Li

- Jun. 2nd 2022 1:58 am PT

google assistant samsung galaxy watch 4
0

Following yesterday’s availability of the Galaxy Watch 4 beta app, Samsung has released the OTA and changelog for One Ul Watch 4.5 to testers.

Those that have installed the beta update (via Reddit) note that the Galaxy Watch 4 is now running Wear OS 3.5 after previously being on version 3.2. One Ul Watch 4.5 for the Galaxy Watch 4 touts improvements in four areas with notifications seeing the biggest upgrade. From the beta changelog, it sounds like notifications on the Galaxy Watch 4 can display more information, while you can draft message responses and zoom in on emoji.

Hand-in-hand with notifications is text input, with the Samsung Keyboard now supporting a QWERTY layout instead of just T9 typing to provide a Gboard alternative. There should also be seamless switching between keyboard, handwriting, and voice entry, which sounds a bit like Assistant voice typing on the Pixel 6.

Other highlights include some sort of “duo edge/box” complication for watchfaces and a “Dual SIM function.”

(Note: There are some translation errors in the changelog below.) 

Watch screen

  • New duo edge/box complication are added.
  • The watch screen has been upgraded.

Call, Contact

  • Dual SIM function & Ul are added.

Notification

  • Agif msg play is supported at message.
  • New unified composer: Launch with integrated keyboard, stt, and scramble functions, and draft function support.
  • Subtext field support: Display additional information such as gmail noti account name.
  • Single unicode emoticon zoom: Supports noti body enlargement function consisting of one emoticon.

Keyboard

  • Support Qwerty Layout, Continuous Input
  • Support seamless input of Keyboard/Handwriting/Voice Input.
  • Add date, alarm name, notification, etc. to alarm setting.

More on Galaxy Watch 4:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is designed to run on watches. It's based on a modified version of Android, designed by Google, and used on many third-party smartwatches.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com