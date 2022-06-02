Galaxy Watch 4 beta changelog: New notification & keyboard features on top of Wear OS 3.5

Following yesterday’s availability of the Galaxy Watch 4 beta app, Samsung has released the OTA and changelog for One Ul Watch 4.5 to testers.
Those that have installed the beta update (via Reddit) note that the Galaxy Watch 4 is now running Wear OS 3.5 after previously being on version 3.2. One Ul Watch 4.5 for the Galaxy Watch 4 touts improvements in four areas with notifications seeing the biggest upgrade. From the beta changelog, it sounds like notifications on the Galaxy Watch 4 can display more information, while you can draft message responses and zoom in on emoji.
Hand-in-hand with notifications is text input, with the Samsung Keyboard now supporting a QWERTY layout instead of just T9 typing to provide a Gboard alternative. There should also be seamless switching between keyboard, handwriting, and voice entry, which sounds a bit like Assistant voice typing on the Pixel 6.
Other highlights include some sort of “duo edge/box” complication for watchfaces and a “Dual SIM function.”
(Note: There are some translation errors in the changelog below.)
Watch screen
- New duo edge/box complication are added.
- The watch screen has been upgraded.
Call, Contact
- Dual SIM function & Ul are added.
Notification
- Agif msg play is supported at message.
- New unified composer: Launch with integrated keyboard, stt, and scramble functions, and draft function support.
- Subtext field support: Display additional information such as gmail noti account name.
- Single unicode emoticon zoom: Supports noti body enlargement function consisting of one emoticon.
Keyboard
- Support Qwerty Layout, Continuous Input
- Support seamless input of Keyboard/Handwriting/Voice Input.
- Add date, alarm name, notification, etc. to alarm setting.
More on Galaxy Watch 4:
- Assistant on Galaxy Watch 4 hands-on: Not much faster than Wear OS 2.0 [Video]
- Galaxy Watch 4 Classic rotating bezel feeling stiff? Here’s how to clean and fix it
- How to disable ‘Hey Google’ on Galaxy Watch 4 to save battery
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.