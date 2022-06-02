Galaxy Watch 4 beta changelog: New notification & keyboard features on top of Wear OS 3.5

Following yesterday’s availability of the Galaxy Watch 4 beta app, Samsung has released the OTA and changelog for One Ul Watch 4.5 to testers.

Those that have installed the beta update (via Reddit) note that the Galaxy Watch 4 is now running Wear OS 3.5 after previously being on version 3.2. One Ul Watch 4.5 for the Galaxy Watch 4 touts improvements in four areas with notifications seeing the biggest upgrade. From the beta changelog, it sounds like notifications on the Galaxy Watch 4 can display more information, while you can draft message responses and zoom in on emoji.

Hand-in-hand with notifications is text input, with the Samsung Keyboard now supporting a QWERTY layout instead of just T9 typing to provide a Gboard alternative. There should also be seamless switching between keyboard, handwriting, and voice entry, which sounds a bit like Assistant voice typing on the Pixel 6.

Other highlights include some sort of “duo edge/box” complication for watchfaces and a “Dual SIM function.”

(Note: There are some translation errors in the changelog below.)

Watch screen

New duo edge/box complication are added.

The watch screen has been upgraded.

Call, Contact

Dual SIM function & Ul are added.

Notification

Agif msg play is supported at message.

New unified composer: Launch with integrated keyboard, stt, and scramble functions, and draft function support.

Subtext field support: Display additional information such as gmail noti account name.

Single unicode emoticon zoom: Supports noti body enlargement function consisting of one emoticon.

Keyboard

Support Qwerty Layout, Continuous Input

Support seamless input of Keyboard/Handwriting/Voice Input.

Add date, alarm name, notification, etc. to alarm setting.

