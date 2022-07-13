Samsung continues One UI Watch 4.5 testing with beta 4 

Following yesterday’s announcement that Wear OS 3.5 is launching for the Galaxy Watch 4 line in Q3 2022, Samsung has released One UI Watch 4.5 beta 4 to testers.

Like with releases after the initial one, the focus for S/W version ZVG3 is bug fixes:

Fixed force closed issue of permission pop-up when the users add current location in Weather Tile

Fixed mismatch problem of connection status between Galaxy Wearable App and BT setting

Fixed ANR problem when checking Samsung Health screen during exercise

Fixed time-shaking problem of Stopwatch

Stabilized Watchface function

Stabilized sleeping mode function

Fixed the issue of Sysui crash

Improved the stabilization of Message App

Improved Watch Battery App

Other improvements are applied

Watch4 Manager 2.2.11.22071211 for Beta has been newly released. Please update to the latest version through Watch plugin download button in the Beta registration notice.

One UI Watch 4.5 sees big keyboard/input upgrades (QWERTY with fast switching to handwriting and dictation), calling improvements (dual SIM), and more watch face customization (complication) options in service of offering a “More Complete Watch Experience.” The other tentpole is a number of accessibility improvements across visual assistance and feedback adjustments (left/right sound balance and tap duration).

