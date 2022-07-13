Samsung continues One UI Watch 4.5 testing with beta 4 

Following yesterday’s announcement that Wear OS 3.5 is launching for the Galaxy Watch 4 line in Q3 2022, Samsung has released One UI Watch 4.5 beta 4 to testers.
Like with releases after the initial one, the focus for S/W version ZVG3 is bug fixes:
- Fixed force closed issue of permission pop-up when the users add current location in Weather Tile
- Fixed mismatch problem of connection status between Galaxy Wearable App and BT setting
- Fixed ANR problem when checking Samsung Health screen during exercise
- Fixed time-shaking problem of Stopwatch
- Stabilized Watchface function
- Stabilized sleeping mode function
- Fixed the issue of Sysui crash
- Improved the stabilization of Message App
- Improved Watch Battery App
- Other improvements are applied
Watch4 Manager 2.2.11.22071211 for Beta has been newly released. Please update to the latest version through Watch plugin download button in the Beta registration notice.
One UI Watch 4.5 sees big keyboard/input upgrades (QWERTY with fast switching to handwriting and dictation), calling improvements (dual SIM), and more watch face customization (complication) options in service of offering a “More Complete Watch Experience.” The other tentpole is a number of accessibility improvements across visual assistance and feedback adjustments (left/right sound balance and tap duration).
More on Samsung:
- Exclusive: This is Samsung’s One UI 5 based on Android 13 and everything we’ve found new
- Galaxy Watch 4 owners hit with Galaxy Wearable companion app crashes
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro leak out in official renders [Gallery]
- One UI Watch 4.5 beta 3 brings Galaxy Watch 4 bug fixes as ‘official’ look emerges
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.