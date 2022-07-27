Chromecast with Google TV finally supports streaming live video from new Nest Cams, Doorbell 

To mark this week’s ninth anniversary of the Chromecast line, Google has announced that the Chromecast with Google TV is finally getting support for watching live video feeds from the newest Nest Cam devices.

This covers the almost one-year-old Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery), Nest Cam (indoor, wired), Nest Cam with floodlight, and Nest Doorbell (battery). This has been a glaring ecosystem and compatibility oversight that the company has been working to correct since last year. It comes as Amazon Alexa picked up support in May. The workaround has been to use the mobile apps or Nest Hub and other Smart Displays around the house.

Google offers the following instructions, and there does not appear to be any setup process:

Chromecast Voice Remote: Simply use your voice remote to say which device you want to stream the live feed from. For example, just say “show me the front door camera” to see your doorbell feed.

Google said this feature is rolling out “starting this week” and means that now “all Nest Cams and Nest Doorbells will be supported.”

The Chromecast with Google TV was the only set-top box named today, but Nest Cam streaming hopefully encompasses all Android/Google TV devices.

Looking ahead, the Google Nest team promised that a desktop web portal is coming sometime in 2022 to see video feeds and history on devices other than mobile ones.

More on Chromecast:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: