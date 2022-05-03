Amazon Alexa devices can now view livestreams from 2021 Nest Doorbell and Cams

Following last year’s introduction of revamped Cams and Doorbell, Google is now letting Amazon users control 2021 Nest products with Alexa.

This new Google Nest skill for Amazon Alexa supports the Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery), Nest Cam (indoor, wired), Nest Cam with floodlight, and Nest Doorbell (battery) introduced last year.

“Alexa, show the [doorbell or camera name]” on the Echo Show, Fire TV, and Fire Tablets can display livestreams from those four cameras. Additionally, you can “engage in 2-way talk with visitors at your door through your Alexa-enabled devices” with the Nest Doorbell: “Alexa, talk to the front door.”

In the future, “Alexa will support announcements when any of these Nest Cams or Nest Doorbells detect a person at your front door.” Google said today this was “coming soon.”

There are no changes to older product integrations:

If you are already using both Amazon and Google Nest devices, don’t worry– our existing Alexa skills will continue to work with your favorite Nest devices. For example, you can continue to ask Alexa to adjust the temperature on your Nest Learning Thermostat or stream live video from your original Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Outdoor, Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Outdoor, and Nest Doorbell (wired) onto compatible Amazon devices.

After setting up your devices with Google Home, search for and enable the Google Nest skill in the Amazon Alexa app on Android or iOS. To receive motion and doorbell press alerts, do the following:

In the Google Home App, go to your camera’s settings (Home view > Device tile > Settings (the gear icon) > Events > Seen events) and enable detection AND notifications for ‘Motion’

In the Alexa app, ensure that motion and doorbell press announcements are enabled under Devices > Cameras > (select the appropriate Nest camera or doorbell) > Settings

