Deals: Google Nest smart speakers and displays from $30, Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 $390, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the return of 2022 lows on Google’s latest Nest smart speakers and displays from $30. That’s alongside the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook at $390 and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $180. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s latest Nest smart speakers and displays return to 2022 lows

After seeing notable discounts go live earlier in the month for Prime Day, B&H is now back to end July with another chance to save on Google’s line of latest smart speakers and displays. Headlining is the latest Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $55. Down from $100, this is matching the best price of the year at $45 off while returning to the Prime Day price.

Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then shop other Nest deals from $30.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook delivers a detachable keyboard

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $390. While you’d more regularly pay $430, today’s offer amounts to the third-best price to date. This comes within $15 of our previous mention and delivers $40 in savings just in time for back to school.

This time around, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook is headlined by a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display that pairs with its hybrid, detachable keyboard design. Everything comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7c processor, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes within $1 of all-time low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi 32GB Android Tablet for $120. Normally fetching $160, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This is also the lowest we’ve seen since our previous mention from back in March.

Delivering an affordable way to enjoy catching up on movies and other content away from the big screen, Samsung’s Tab A7 Lite packs an 8.7-inch screen with thin bezels. Its 32GB of onboard storage is supplemented by microSD card support, too. Complete with a 5,100mAh battery, you should be able to go all day before needing to recharge and when it does come time to plug in, there’s a 15W USB-C charger included in the box. Our launch coverage details more about the experience, as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

HyperX Cloud MIX Buds review: True wireless gaming earbuds at home or on the go [Video]

Monolith M1000ANC review: Monoprice’s high-end Bluetooth headphones are still affordable [Video]

Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: A solid gaming keyboard packed with features [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: