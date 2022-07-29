Students lose access to Gmail and Google Drive for iOS, workaround available

A bug that started overnight (PT) sees “Google For Education iOS users with an under-18 age settings” (i.e., K-12 and equivalent students) unable to access Gmail or Google Drive though the iOS apps.

Those impacted are getting a “You don’t have access to this service. To request access, contact the administrator for your organization’s Google services” error message when they open the mobile applications.

Google’s official workaround is to use gmail.com and drive.google.com on the web, which should also be available through Safari or Chrome for iOS.

The company is still investigating the issue as of 4 a.m. PT (11:05 a.m UTC), and has yet to find a fix:

Our team is continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by Jul 30, 2022, 12:00 AM UTC with more information about this problem. Thank you for your patience.

The impact of this Gmail and Google Drive for iOS access bug should be relatively limited in that it doesn’t affect older college students, while K-12 is off for the summer in the Western Hemisphere. Of course, it’s still important for some that they receive email during that period.

Updating…

