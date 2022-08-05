Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra hits second-best price, ASUS Chromebooks from $230, more

All of this weekend’s best deals are now headlined by the second-best price to date on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB. Plus, ASUS Chromebooks now start from $230, and you’ll also find all-time lows on TCL’s latest 5-Series 4K QLED Google TVs. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB falls to second-best price of $1,023

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,023 in Phantom Black. Normally fetching $1,300, today’s offer is delivering the second-best price to date. This $277 discount has only been beaten once before back when it was $23 less on Prime Day. As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model.

New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 returns to all-time low of $650

Amazon is now discounting a selection of ASUS Chromebooks, headlined by the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 Core i3 for $650. Normally fetching $700, this is one of the very first discounts since launching back in August and a match of the all-time low at $50 off.

Delivering the signature 2-in-1 that the ASUS Chromebook Flip lineup is known for, its new CX5 arrives with a refreshed 14-inch 1080 NanoEdge touchscreen display. Powered by the 2.5GHz processor, there’s 128GB of onboard storage to go alongside the 8GB of RAM. Not to mention Wi-Fi 6, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, and even a microSD card slot. All of that comes packed into the premium case with backlit keyboard with an integrated stylus rounding out the 360-degree hinge design. Our launch coverage has a bit of additional insight, as well.

TCL’s latest 5-Series 4K QLED Google TVs hit all-time lows from $350

Amazon is now discounting TCL’s new lineup of 5-Series 4K QLED Google TVs starting at $350 shipped for the 50-inch model. Normally fetching $430, today’s offer delivers only the second notable discount to date at $80 off and marks a new all-time low at $5 under the previous mention. TCL’s new 5-Series TVs just launched back in April and arrive with 4K QLED panels in four different sizes. Across the lineup, you’re looking at a Google TV-powered experience that can handle serving up all of your favorite content alongside offering access to hands-free Hey Google voice control. There’s 60 local dimming zones for some added contrast and Dolby Vision support to round out the display. TCL then completes the package with three HDMI ports. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Other TCL 5-Series TVs:

