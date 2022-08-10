Here’s what the display crease looks like on Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung today unveiled its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, the latest foldables that stand in a market they basically own. Ahead of the launch, there were rumors regarding Samsung addressing the display crease on the Fold 4 and Flip 4. Did that pan out? Let’s take a look.

Since the original Galaxy Fold, Samsung has used a hinge design that requires the display to sit in a tight radius when folded, leading to a “crease” when the display is opened up. It’s a problem that annoys some people and is invisible in actual use to most folks.

Regardless of where you stand on the issue, it’s a quirk that many have hoped Samsung would fix this year.

Unfortunately, the display crease is still very much in place on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, but it is better this time around.

On the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the display crease is considerably less distinct and obvious, both in look and feel, compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Below, you can see the two side by side, and the difference is certainly there, though it’s certainly important to note that the Fold 3 pictured has been in use for a year, and the crease does get slightly more obvious over time.

It’s clear to me that Samsung has made some minor improvements here, but it’s not as much as many folks were hoping for. The biggest impact in my time so far with the Fold 4 has been in the way the crease feels. It’s not as noticeable when running your finger over the display as it was on the Fold 3, but you’ll probably still notice additional light reflections along that centerline.

Fold 4 (L) versus Fold 3 (R)

For the Galaxy Z Flip 4, nothing has really changed. I, unfortunately, didn’t have my Galaxy Z Flip 3 on hand to compare the two, but really there was nothing to compare. The display crease on the Flip 4 is just as distinct and noticeable as ever, which is a shame because, personally, I consider the crease much more annoying on the Flip than I do the Fold.

The hinge also hasn’t changed a tremendous amount this year. The hinge certainly sticks out from the device less, and there’s less bezel around the side, but it doesn’t help with making the phone fully close like competitors such as the Oppo Find N do.

In any case, Samsung has clearly made some progress here, but it seems like the company is uninterested in doing away with the crease for good, at least for now. Only time will tell if that’s the right call as the foldable market heats up.

Fold 3 (L) vs Fold 4 (R)

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 also brings a better camera, better display, and the same $1,799 price tag as its predecessor. The Flip 4, meanwhile, is largely the same as the Flip 3, just with a much bigger battery at the same $999 price point. You can learn more about the Fold, Flip, and all of Samsung’s other new products below. Pre-orders for the Fold 4 and Flip 4 are open now.

