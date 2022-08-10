What do you still want to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4?

In case you missed it, Samsung this morning unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, and we’ve got both devices on hand to answer your burning questions.

To recap, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are part of Samsung’s fourth generation of foldable smartphones. Among the biggest changes on both devices are improved cameras, refined hardware, and a new hinge design that’s thinner, smaller, and lighter.

Neither of these phones is a major upgrade, but they take steps in the right direction.

For example, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs a battery that’s 400 mAh bigger, and we’re super excited to put it through its paces. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, meanwhile, has that wider display, Android 12L’s taskbar, and a 50MP camera that I’m personally excited to see compared to the Pixel 6 Pro.

There’s a lot more you can learn about these devices through our full coverage today:

But as is always the case, there’s going to be more to the story and more that you want to know, specifically to questions that no one has answered yet. That’s why we’re here. We want to answer as many questions as we can about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4!

Unlike with some other devices we’ve done this Q&A format with in the past, there’s no restriction on what we can talk about with the Fold 4 and Flip 4. Drop your questions in the comments section below, and we’ll answer everything we can over the next few days and use some of the most common questions to shape our reviews! We’ll also be updating this article with a FAQ section based on some of your questions.

How much do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 cost? Samsung charges $999 for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and $1,799 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Both devices are often eligible for special offers, though, including up to $1,000 in trade-in credits during the pre-order period. Do Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases fit on the Galaxy Z Flip 4? Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Flip 4 share similar, but not identical dimensions. Nonetheless, Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases do fit on the Flip 4, just with a little bit of wiggle room. We wouldn’t recommend buying an older Flip 3 case for the new model, but if you are upgrading from one to the other, your existing cases will probably fit. What makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 different from the Fold 3? The biggest difference between the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 come down to three main areas. The Fold 4 has a better 50MP rear camera as well as a 3x telephoto camera. The display crease is also slightly less noticeable. And finally, there’s also a wider aspect ratio to both the inner and outer displays. The Fold 4 also ships with Android 12L and its improvements for big screens. Another change you’ll find between the two is with weight, with a new hinge on the Fold 4 leaving the device considerably lighter than its predecessor. What makes the Galaxy Z Flip 4 different from the Flip 3? What’s new with the Galaxy Z Flip 4? The biggest difference is that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a much larger battery at 3,700 mAh, up from the 3,300 mAh battery on the Flip 3 that we found just didn’t have enough juice to last a full day. The Flip 4 also has a slightly improved camera and cover display, along with some minor hardware changes throughout.

