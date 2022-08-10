Google running Pixel wallpaper contest with free Pixel 6 as prize

In a slight departure for the Pixel’s social media presence, Google is running a wallpaper contest where the winner gets a free Pixel 6.

People in Australia, Canada (excluding Quebec), Japan, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States are invited to create and submit a wallpaper for the Pixel 6 series and newer. Namely, the background has to incorporate the centered front-facing camera found on the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a, as well as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in the future. The template below was provided by the company.

Each Wallpaper Design using the Template must celebrate the front-facing camera on the front of the Google Pixel 6 and hide it in plain sight (“Wallpaper Design”). Your Wallpaper Design may include your own original design or your own original photography, provided that the Wallpaper Design complies with the “Submission Guidelines” (as defined below).

This wallpaper can be live photography or an illustration, while four criteria will be used for judging:

Incorporation of the Google Pixel 6 Front-Facing Camera (30%); Suitability for use on Google Pixel 6 Home Screens (for example: does the wallpaper take applications into consideration or does it obscure the Google Pixel 6 status bar, application shelf, date, time, and weather) (20%); Brand Appropriateness (for example: use of Google’s colors in the Wallpaper Design) (20%); and Overall Use of Space (20%).

Following those four tentpoles should increase your chances of winning, with the grand prize being a Pixel 6 and Google-made case. There is only one winner, which seems a little stingy given that this is open to people in six countries.

You have until August 23, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT to make a submission on this Google Form and by emailing your wallpaper to: pixelwallpaper@google.com.

A winner “will be selected on or about September 9, 2022 at 11:59pm ET.” The full terms and conditions for the Pixel 6 wallpaper contest can be found here.

✨ Contest alert ✨ Make a little magic for a chance to win a #Pixel6! Design or photograph a custom Pixel wallpaper and submit it by August 23rd. Enter and agree to contest rules here: https://t.co/75xWBrXAc4 pic.twitter.com/OCpwDm7iQn — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) August 10, 2022

