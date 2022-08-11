Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 update rolling out with ‘important’ security fix

Following the Charge 5 and Luxe trackers last month, Fitbit is rolling out an update to the Sense and Versa 3 smartwatch.

The Fitbit Sense is going from 44.128.6.12 to 44.128.6.17, while the Versa 3 jumps 36.128.6.12 to 36.128.6.17. This versioning suggests an incremental patch and the Fitbit OS update list says as much.

However, the new changelog entry for an update that’s “Sense and Versa 3 only” is misidentified as Fitbit OS 4.2.3. That was a previous update from March for the Versa, Versa 2, and Versa Lite Edition, with the Sense and Versa 3 notably running Fitbit OS 5.x. That said, the contents are clearly new and should be accurate:

This release includes bug fixes, improvements, and an important security update. For more information about security updates see How do I update my Fitbit device?

The emphasis is on an “important security update,” with Fitbit recommending that “you apply an important update immediately”:

The security update patches a vulnerability that, if exploited, could compromise data security, potentially allowing access to confidential or sensitive data but stopping short of full code execution.

Past releases only noted bug fixes and improvements. This update is rolled out to a Fitbit Sense we checked this morning. In our brief usage, we’ve yet to spot any other user-facing changes.

