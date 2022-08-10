Samsung.com is yet again struggling to handle Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 pre-orders

Trying to pre-order one of Samsung’s new devices? Well, if you’re trying to do that at Samsung.com, you’re probably not alone in struggling to submit a pre-order and watching the site crashing.

Samsung.com is crashing left and right this morning as pre-orders have opened up for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

The site’s homepage and some product listings open up without fail, perhaps a bit slow, but pages generally tend to fail during the pre-order process. In my own experience, I’m seeing the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s page crash right as I go to select colors, with the following error in Chrome.

Service Unavailable – Zero size object The server is temporarily unable to service your request. Please try again later.

But really, this comes as no surprise. Samsung’s website crashed for many after Unpacked earlier this year with the Galaxy S22, and the same occurred for last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 event. Generally speaking, things should smooth out within the next day or two, which should be fine given Samsung’s pre-order perks last until later this month.

If you can’t wait to lock in your pre-order, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are available from most major retailers and carriers in the US. We’ve broken down all of the best pre-order deals here.

It's been doing this for like 5 years at this point It's been destroyed for FIVE YEARS. And it's not once a year, Unpacked is twice a year. It's gone down 10 times in 5 years and it happens. Every. Single. Time. Come on Samsung https://t.co/qXaY8GFbUB — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 10, 2022

We’ll update this post as Samsung.com starts working again.

