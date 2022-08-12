Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 pre-orders could arrive early as shipping process begins

It’s only been two days since Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, with a release date set for August 26. However, pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are already starting to move toward shipping, hinting at an early arrival.

Early pre-orders that managed to evade Samsung’s day-one website issues are already making progress on shipment. We noticed over the past few hours that Samsung has closed the ability to cancel pre-orders from its own website, and not long after that, shipments are already appearing through FedEx Delivery Manager.

Both Max Weinbach and I are seeing our Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-orders as ready for shipping through FedEx. Better yet, the estimated delivery date is August 23, three full days ahead of Samsung’s formal release date. It’s not entirely clear if Flip 4 pre-orders are shipping at the same pace – if you’re seeing your Galaxy Z Flip 4 order shipping already, drop a comment below and let us know!

If you pre-ordered a Galaxy Watch 5, it also seems to be shipping early, as Samsung has locked cancellations for those devices as well.

Early arrivals for new Samsung smartphones, especially when ordered through Samsung.com, are not uncommon by any means. But Samsung seems to be moving especially quick with getting Fold 4 and Flip 4 pre-orders out the door.

Notably, too, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition seems to be already sold out, at least in certain color combinations. That variant won’t ship particularly quickly, though, with the four primary colors heading out to customers first.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are modest improvements over their predecessors, with upgrades to battery life, camera quality, and overall fit and finish. You can read our hands-on with both devices here, and check out the rest of our coverage below. Samsung is still offering pre-order bonuses on both devices including trade-ins worth up to $1,000, free memory upgrades, and more.

Max Weinbach contributed to this article.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: