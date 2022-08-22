Google Duo update brings Meet icon and name [U: Live on iPhone]

In recent days, the Meet merger widely rolled out to Google Duo for Android and iOS. Google is now readying to start the next phase where the Meet icon and name replaces Duo’s following a mobile app update.

Update 8/22: Like on Android, the iOS app earlier this month received the new Meet homescreen and splash screen. However, the blue app icon and name (“Google Duo”) remained unchanged until today.

Version 173.0.0 is now rolling out via the App Store and changes the icon to the four-colored video camera, while the app name is now just “Meet.”

Update 8/5: Version 172 of “Google Duo” introduces the Meet branding on Android. Duo’s blue icon remains until you open the app to a “Duo has been upgraded to Meet” prompt and press “Continue.”

Look for the Meet name and icon as your one app for video calling and meetings All your video calling features are here to stay

Keep making video calls to friends and family, sending messages, and using fun filters or effects Try creating video meetings for everyone to join

Schedule time to connect when everyone can join, and use virtual backgrounds, chat, captions and live sharing

The launcher icon will change after that to the four-colored Meet video camera against a white background as the app drops in alphabetical order to “Meet.”

This update is not widely rolled out yet, while the Play Store listing currently lacks this new branding. We’re not seeing a new release on iPhone and iPad yet.

Original 8/3: The Google Duo icon (from 2016) with a white video camera inside the blue, teardrop-shaped container is going away. It will be replaced by a boxy, four-colored camera, while the name goes from “Duo” to “Meet.”

A notification will explain the change further, with users getting access to “both video calling and meeting capabilities.” The latter requires you to sign-in with a Google Account (not just a phone number).

Video calling capabilities are still available in the updated Duo app on mobile devices at no cost. Conversation history, contacts, and messages remain.

These Duo-to-Meet icon updates on Android and iOS start today and will be completed by September, with the Google Play and App Store listings also changing. It comes as the original Google Meet app has been updated to “Meet (original)” with a green icon in recent days. This legacy client will eventually go away, though functionality will remain in the Gmail tab.

Throughout this process users can continue using Meet (original) to join and schedule meetings, but we recommend using the updated Google Meet app to get combined video meeting and calling features all in one place.

At the same time, Google Meet branding is coming to duo.google.com, but there are no changes to calling capabilities or functionality yet. In the next few months, the web app will redirect to meet.google.com/calling.

