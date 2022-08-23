Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE now $100 off, DJI OM 5 gimbal $129, more

All of today’s best deals include $100 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE alongside a rare drop on the DJI OM 5 smartphone gimbal for $129. Plus, a 1-day sale on Amazfit smartwatches and fitness trackers. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE now $100 off

Amazon now offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $599.99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $700, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and is the first discount since Prime Day. This is one of the best discounts of the year, as well. Samsung’s recent S21 FE arrived to deliver a series of the specs we typically see on the brand’s flagship handsets carried over to a more affordable package.

To start, there’s a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz display with an optical fingerprint sensor underneath and IP68 water-resistant coating. Its Snapdragon 888 chip powers the whole experience, which is also backed by a 4,500mAh battery, triple sensor rear camera array, and 15W wireless charging. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset.

DJI OM 5 smartphone gimbal stabilizes Android videos at $129

Several retailers are now discounting DJI’s new OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer. Now dropping down to $129 direct from DJI, today’s offer takes $30 off the usual $159 price tag. This is only the second discount since launching earlier in the year, and matches the all-time low from June.

Delivering the brand’s latest take on stabilized smartphone footage, the new DJI OM 5 works out of the box with iPhones and Android handsets of all sizes. Its 3-axis gimbal is backed with ActiveTrack 4.0 for following subjects alongside other ways to improve your shots on top of a magnetic mount to easily lock your smartphone in place. Though the biggest improvement this time around is an integrated selfie stick and tripod that makes for an even more capable videography upgrade. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro falls to $160 in Gold Box sale

Amazon is now discounting a selection of the latest Amazfit fitness trackers and smartwatches . A particular highlight has the GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch marked down to $160 from its usual $230 price tag, which is over 30% in savings and also matches the all-time low for one of the first times.

Arriving as the brand’s latest flagship wearable, the new GTR 3 Pro packs a 1.45-inch AMOLED circular display backed by 5ATM water-resistance and an equally-rugged focus for the rest of the build. Well-equipped on the actual feature side of the experience, you’ll be able to rely on a myriad of sensors to track blood oxygen levels, heart rate, 150 different workouts, and more. Not to mention, 12-day battery life and hands-free access to Alexa. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

