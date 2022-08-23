Galaxy Watch 4 update brings new watch faces from the Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 officially hits the market later this week, and it’s a relatively iterative upgrade on most points. Now, a Galaxy Watch 4 update is rolling out to bring the watch faces from the Watch 5 to last year’s series.

An update to the Galaxy Watch 4 plug-in app is rolling out now with some minor tweaks to the Watch Manager UI in the Galaxy Wearable app. Version 2.2.11.22081151 is the update needed, and it’s rolling out through the Galaxy Store and Google Play Store.

The big new feature, though, is the arrival of Galaxy Watch 5 watch faces on the Galaxy Watch 4.

What’s new? There are a handful of new watch faces, including:

Info Board

Pro analog

Digital Neon

Analog Utility

Kinetic digits

Flower garden

It seems likely that the Galaxy Watch 4 will pick up even more watch faces as a part of its forthcoming One UI Watch 4.5 update. That new version runs out of the box on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, and will arrive on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic sometime in the next couple of months.

