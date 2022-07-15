Samsung releases plugin updates for Galaxy Watch 4 and some Tizen smartwatches

Ben Schoon

- Jul. 15th 2022 10:45 pm PT

samsung galaxy watch 4 classic
0

If you own a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch, there’s a good chance you’re due for an update. This week, Samsung has released plugin updates for the Galaxy Watch 4 and several other Samsung Galaxy Watch models.

As spotted by the folks over at SamMobile, Samsung has released updates for the Galaxy Wearable plugin for several of its past few Galaxy Watch models. Samsung uses the Galaxy Wearable app for the bulk of its accessories, but each one requires a plugin to establish the connection between the accessory and the phone.

Specifically, Samsung has updated the app for three of its products – the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 2 Active, and Galaxy Watch 3. The updates include:

  • Galaxy Watch 4 plugin: 2.2.11.22071151
  • Galaxy Watch 3 plugin: 2.2.09.22071141N
  • Galaxy Watch Active 2 plugin: 2.2.08.22071151 and 2.2.08.22071141N

Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t offered any additional information on what the plugin updates actually aim to address. Presumably, there’s some work to do with the Galaxy Watch 4 and recent app crashes and perhaps even preparing for the One UI Watch 4.5 update coming soon.

In any case, it’s always great to see Samsung developing its smartwatches, even the older models. These updates are rolling out now through the Play Store and Galaxy Store.

