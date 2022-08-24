Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra refurb $625, Google 30W USB-C Fast Charger, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a 1-day refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra discount to $625. That’s alongside Google’s official 30W USB-C Fast Charger at $20 and the flagship Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds for $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra hits $625 in 1-day refurb sale

Today only, Woot has launched its latest certified refurbished Samsung Android smartphone sale. Shipping is free for Prime members and a $6 fee applies in any other case – all of the previous-generation discounts are headlined by a new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 256GB smartphone at $625. Down from the original $1,250 going rate, we previously saw the 128GB model at $804 back in March and today’s offer is a new all-time low at 50% off.

Even as all eyes are on Samsung for the new Galaxy S22 series and the more recent foldables, today’s discount provides some savings on one of the best smartphones around right now. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra may not be the latest, but arrives with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display at the center of the experience. A Snapdragon 888 SoC backed with 12GB of RAM powers its quad-sensor system and S Pen support completes the package. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Google’s official 30W USB-C Fast Charger falls to $20

Amazon is currently offering the official Google 30W USB-C Charger for $20. Normally selling for $25, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at cents under our previous mention and nearly $5 in savings. This is still one of the first price cuts overall, as well.

Google’s official 30W charger was designed to deliver improved refuel times to its latest 6 and 6 Pro smartphones; the compact wall adapter will let you take full advantage of either handset’s top charging rates and comes backed with an official Google seal of approval attached. Our in-depth hands-on review details exactly how the charger stacks up and how it compares to third-party alternatives.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds at $130

Amazon now offers the Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds for $130 in several styles. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer is marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time. This is $10 under our previous mention with $70 in savings, as well.

Having launched earlier in the year, these flagship-caliber earbuds from Jabra arrive with active noise cancellation as the headlining feature on the Elite 7 Pro. Then there’s the true wireless design that brings a series of smart features into the mix like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the 8 hours of listening. Not to mention the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Insta360 Link review: The new webcam king [Video]

Apex Pro Mini Wireless review: SteelSeries delivers adjustable switches in a 60% board [Video]

Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: