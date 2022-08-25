Steam releases new beta mobile app complete with total makeover

While Steam is still an extremely popular platform for game shopping and gaming itself, its mobile app hasn’t seen an updated look in years. That ends today as Steam is releasing a limited mobile app beta for users to jump in and put to work.

If you’ve ever used the Steam mobile app, you’ll know exactly what we mean by “dated.” The UI is boxy, nothing really flows together well, and the app is truthfully sort of a pain to use. By the company’s own admission, the Steam mobile app is purely out of date. Most of us players and users have simply given up using the app.

Today, Steam announced that a new app is coming to users, complete with a new UI and built on a brand new framework. The new app takes on a fresh new look that pairs well with the fantastic SteamOS found on the Steam Deck.

In using the new app, we’ve noticed a few new features that make the app better already. First off, the notification system has been overhauled. It’s easier to see exactly what’s going on in your friend group without skipping a beat. Second, the library view takes on a new and improved look. With that, you get a newsfeed to help you discover similar games you might want to try.

One major upgrade that has been a long time coming is a brand new authenticator system. Prior to the new Steam app beta, the Steam Authenticator has rolling codes, with limited time windows to enter them into your new login site. This proved to be a frustrating system that kept you safe at the expense of time and patience.

The new Steam app beta’s authenticator is simple. Just scan a QR code to sign in to the new location. If you don’t want to do that, you also have the option of tapping a confirmation button when it appears, much like Google’s 2FA system.

How do I join the Steam app beta?

As mentioned, the Steam app beta is limited. That being said, you can easily join now for your Android device without sitting on a waiting list. On your Android phone, head here. Once on that Steam page, make sure you’re logged into your Google Account. If you are, you’ll automatically be entered into the program if it’s still available.

It won’t happen immediately but check back now and again in the Google Play Store to see if you have a pending update for Steam. When you do, install it, and you should be good to go.

As for iOS, Steam has opened up the beta to only 10,000 participants, per TestFlight’s rules. On an iPhone, head here to join the Steam app beta program. Install TestFlight if you haven’t already and open the app. Once inside, the new Steam beta will start installing immediately.

