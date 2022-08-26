Bandwidth: Genshin Impact on GeForce Now gets touch controls, Luna announces September lineup

Gearing up for a new month, game streaming services are busy this week. GeForce Now is releasing a couple of new games on its platform, as well as adding new touch controls to Genshin Impact on mobile devices. On top of that, Amazon Luna is bringing some new games to its paid channels and free Prime Channel.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

GeForce Now gives Genchin Impact players new touch controls

In case you haven’t heard, Genshin Impact is taking many players by storm. It’s a free-to-play game that sets you in an open world called Tevyat. With Genshin Impact on GeForce Now, players can hop in and play for free on Android, iOS, and iPadOS devices.

Prior to this addition, Genshin Impact players could only play the game with a connected controller, much like many other games out there. Now, anyone who plays on an Android or iOS mobile device will be greeted with touch controls upon opening Genshin Impact on GeForce Now.

To add to that, GeForce Now is bringing the heat with Saints Row, a reboot of the classic franchise that has been around for ages. This new game has players taking the wheel and creating their own stories. Staying true to the franchise, the possibilities are endless.

GeForce Now is also releasing several more titles this week for cloud-play:

Amazon Luna gets you ready for September

Every month, Amazon Luna dumps a bunch of names on a table to let you know what’s coming up in the next couple of weeks. This week, the company has unveiled a few names I’m certain will get at least a few gamers excited.

First off, Luna has some extra additions to its paid channels. The Luna+ Channel will be getting Tetris Effect: Connected, as well as Endling — Extinction is Forever. The latter is a survival game where you play as a mother fox trying to care for her cubs. The art style will draw you in and keep you there for a while, as it’s a gorgeous game.

The Family Channel will be getting Youtubers Life and Smurfs: Missions Vileaf. As for the Retro Channel, which generally handles throwback titles, Baseball Stars 2 and Metal Slug are joining the party.

Perhaps the most exciting part of what Amazon Luna has to offer this week is the list of games coming to the Prime Channel, which is free for those who subscribe to Amazon Prime. Here’s what’s coming:

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Riptide GP: Renegade

Earthworm Jim

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

EVERSPACE

Amazon Luna released Hot Wheels Unleashed back in July, but for the Luna+ Channel. That means those who have been holding out and waiting for the popular game to come to Prime will be excited. On top of that EVERSPACE is an exciting game worth checking out.

