Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 launch today – here’s are Samsung’s remaining deals after pre-orders

They’re here! A couple of weeks after Samsung announced its fourth generation of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 officially hit the market today, and you can still get some solid deals now that pre-orders are over.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are both iterative upgrades over the previous generation, but both with some important additions to bolster the experience. As we pointed out in our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review, the biggest upgrade on that device is battery life, which can now easily last a full day for most folks, and it charges faster, too. The cameras are also slightly upgraded.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings a major upgrade to its camera system with a 50MP primary sensor and also does a lot of tweaking to the rest of its foldable formula. The device is thinner, lighter, and has adjusted the aspect ratios of both the inner and outer displays to make them wider and more useful. The inner display also has a much less noticeable crease compared to prior generations.

The Flip 4’s $999 price is reasonable in our book, not really having much of an upcharge from a traditional smartphone with its same specs. Rather, that device is just a question of where a buyer’s priorities are. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, on the other hand, comes at the hefty cost of $1,799, which is a hard pill to swallow, even if it’s the only device on the market that can do what it does.

Luckily, Samsung isn’t shy about offering great deals on these devices.

During pre-orders, Samsung was offering perks such as doubling the storage for free, enhanced trade-in credits up to $1,000, and “Instant Credit” that could be put towards cases, accessories, or even a Galaxy Watch 5 – the Watch 5 and Pro also officially launch today.

Now that pre-orders are over, Samsung has pulled back on some of those deals, but you can still get some solid offers on Samsung.com if you’re looking to buy a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available through Samsung’s website with up to $900 in trade-in credit, down just $100 from pre-orders. You’ll get that full credit with devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, S22 Ultra, and Note 20 Ultra. Perhaps the best value comes from the Galaxy S21 and S22, which can both recoup essentially their full retail value of $800~ to put towards the Fold 4. Samsung will also throw in three months of its Care+ protection service, a perk that wasn’t available for pre-orders if you live in the US. Plus, you can still get $150 in credit if you bundle with a Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro – you also get 30% off with that bundle.

What about the Flip 4? Samsung has the same 30% bundle deal with the Watch and Buds, but with only an additional $50 credit on top. Trade-ins can knock as much as $700 off the price tag as well, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 3, and Flip 3 eligible for the full $700. Like the Fold 4, three months of Care+ is also available.

Carriers and retailers also still have some solid offers. Verizon is offering up to $800 towards a Fold with trade-ins and 5G Unlimited plans, and a Flip 4 for free. AT&T is still offering its phenomenal $1,000 trade-in credit for any Galaxy device towards a Fold 4 or Flip 4, making the latter free. T-Mobile is offering the Flip 4 for free with a new Magenta Max line, no trade-in needed. Best Buy is offering up to $1,200 off these devices with trade-ins and “qualified” activation too.

Rounding things out let’s talk watches. The Galaxy Watch 5 continues to offer $75 in trade-in credit for any other smartwatch, with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offering $125 in credit. But with newer watches, like the Galaxy Watch 4/Classic, you can get up to $165 towards a Watch 5 or $240 towards a Watch 5 Pro.

Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and Watch deals are sure to change a lot in the coming weeks and months as these devices move past their launch day, and history tells us there will be some solid offers down the road! Not long ago, Samsung was offering up to $1,200 off a Fold 3 with trade-in, even if your display was broken! You can follow 9to5Toys for all of the best deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, and just about everything else on the web too.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: