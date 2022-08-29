Google Docs now has an easy way to add emoji

Earlier this year, Docs on the web introduced emoji reactions and Google is now making it very simple to insert emoji as you’re writing.

In the body of a Google Doc, just type ‘@’ and the name of the emoji you want. You’ll get a list that you can also scroll through with arrow keys. Up/down is for quick browsing, while enter inserts your choice. Additionally, hitting right twice will open up a full emoji picker that features Google’s standard grid and category grouping, as well as search.

Type “@” followed by a descriptor, such as “@smile”

Type “@:” or “:” to see a dropdown list of emojis and the option to navigate to the entire catalog of emojis

It joins the ability to quickly tag people, link documents, make lists (checklist, numbered, bulleted), insert templates (meeting notes, email draft, product roadmap, review tracker), and much more.

Building upon the recently announced emoji reaction feature, you can now express yourself in a new way by searching for and inserting emojis directly inline with your text in Google Docs.

This Google Docs emoji insertion starts rolling out today on the web and we’re already seeing it on several accounts. It will be fully available over the coming weeks and is on by default:

Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers

Available to users with personal Google Accounts

