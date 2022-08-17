Google Docs checklists can now be assigned and appear in Google Tasks

Abner Li

- Aug. 17th 2022 11:54 am PT


Enterprise Workspace users can now assign checklists in Google Docs and have them appear in their or a coworker’s Google Tasks list.

Checklists were introduced to Google Docs last year as part of Workspace’s Smart canvas push. They now integrate with Google Tasks so that you can assign a checklist item to a colleague (or yourself) and have it appear alongside other to-dos. 

Upon hovering over a checklist item, you’ll notice the Task icon next to the square. You’ll be able to enter a person’s name and a due date before it appears in Google Tasks, with a link to the document. The title, due date, and completion status of assigned items will update and sync across Google Tasks and the Docs checklist. 

Google Tasks Docs checklist
This Docs checklist integration with Google Tasks is rolling out starting today and will:

  • Fully be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers over the coming weeks
  • Not, however, be available to users with personal Google Accounts 

