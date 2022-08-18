Google brings Workspace Individual tier to Europe

Google Workspace Individual for single-person businesses is now launching in Europe and doubling the number of countries where it’s available.

Google debuted Workspace Individual in July of 2021 for very small businesses that use @gmail.com addresses for work and need premium features across Gmail, Calendar, Google Meet, and soon, Docs. Gmail with custom domains requires an upgrade to more expensive, team-oriented editions.

We’ve loved seeing how businesses of all stripes have brought their passions to the world — from caterers, creative consultants and real estate agents to pet sitters, hair stylists and life coaches.

The $9.99 per month service initially launched in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Japan before coming to Australia. It’s now available in France, Italy, Spain, Germany, the UK, and Switzerland.

Upgrades include Gmail offering multi-send and customizable layouts ideal for email newsletters, campaigns and announcements, while Calendar offers appointment booking with a landing page. That goes hand-in-hand with Google Meet and longer group calls (up to 24 hours), recording, automatic audio enhancements (like noise cancellation), and joining by phone.

An upcoming Google Docs feature adds a built-in eSignature system; you can request and add signatures, as well as monitor completion status. Over time, Google has brought these features to other Workspace tiers for enterprise customers.

Like before, a 14-day free trial is offered, while Google also took today as an opportunity to highlight Google One 2TB+ plans, which now includes premium Workspace features, starting with Meet.

Following the Europe launch, Google says Workspace Individual is coming to more countries “in the months ahead.”

