Watch Material You and Android UIs interpreted 'in more physical ways' [Video]

Abner Li

Aug. 30th 2022

Material You video
1

Google Design today shared a video “collage of animated experiments inspired by #MaterialDesign,” specifically Material You.

Coming in at under two minutes, it’s the culmination of artwork created by someform Studio that Google Design commissioned and has been sharing over the course of August. Meanwhile, Zelig Sound is responsible for the audio you hear behind the animated work.

We see common Material You elements recreated as 3D objects over the course of this video reel. This includes the Analog Scallop Clock, Google Keep’s Clover-shaped Quick Capture widget, a calendar card, pill-shaped switches, and Themed icons. 

At 42 seconds, we see a version of YouTube Music’s Turntable widget that morphs into media controls for different screen sizes, including phones and tablets. If that seems familiar, it’s from the initial Material You reel at I/O 2021. The Calculator app is also given the same treatment alongside a music player and what’s clearly Google Calendar. This scene is vaguely replicating window resizing and having apps adapt accordingly, maybe on Android tablets.

Another nice touch toward the end is a Pixel 6 next to an object that bounces like the clock on the lockscreen when you absently tap. There’s also a reference to Roboto Flex that involves a chair.

This “Development Reel” is not particularly indicative of any future direction, but it’s still a fun video exploring Material You:

